Board of Inquiry sworn-in to probe River’s View boat accident

Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, today, swore in Colonel (Retired) Windee Algernon as Chairman of the Board of Inquiry (BOI), which has been established to probe the circumstances surrounding the accident, involving a ‘David G’ boat in the vicinity of River’s View, Cuyuni- Mazaruni (Region Seven) on March 14, 2018, in which four persons were injured, the Department of Public Information has reported.

President David Granger, had instructed that an investigation be launched into the accident when he visited the four injured students at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). Those injured were: Iola Thornhill, 14 years old, Akiem Williams, 21 years old, Cleveloyd Edmonds, 15 years old and Sheniele Maschette, 16 years old.