Blue Water Shipping gets logistics contract for Liza Phase 1 in Guyana

Danish ‘transport specialists’ Blue Water Shipping was awarded a logistics services contract for the Liza Phase 1 development offshore Guyana by oil giant ExxonMobil.

Based on online information, the project scope includes international transportation from the USA, Europe, the Middle East and Asia to Guyana and Trinidad, as well as Customs handling and local deliveries.

INews understands that a consortium of Blue Water Shipping and local partner Ramps Logistics will coordinate the logistics activities.

“With this contract covering many logistics services, we are strengthening our position in the Caribbean. It makes us proud that ExxonMobil has trusted Blue Water Shipping, in partnership with Ramps Logistics, to handle its transports for this impressive project. We will work hard to ensure that the quality we stand for, both in terms of service and on-time delivery, will benefit the Liza Phase 1 Development,” said Brent Patterson, Sr. Vice President, Global Projects for Blue Water.

The Liza Phase 1 development is located in the Stabroek Block approximately 193 km (120 miles) offshore Guyana in waters depths of 1,500 m to 1,900 m.

There has been a flurry of activities in the Stabroek Block, since ExxonMobil’s 2015 oil find in Guyana. In May of that year, Exxon confirmed that more than 295 feet of high-quality oil-bearing sandstone reservoirs had been encountered at its Liza 1 exploration well.

ExxonMobil recently announced that with its seventh oil find, this time at the Pacora-1 exploration well, it is expecting oil production to increase to 500,000 barrels per day.