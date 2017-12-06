‘Better late than never’ for Emrit – T&T all-rounder thrilled with Windies T20 call-up

Trinidad and Tobago all-rounder Rayad Emrit has expressed delight with recent selection for the Windies squad that will face New Zealand in a series of T20 internationals later this month.

Despite several commendable performances in various T20 leagues around the world, including the regional Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the 36-year-old has been confined to the role of a fringe player.

Emrit was previously included in the Windies set-up but that was a decade ago in India where he featured in two One Day Internationals for the regional team. Despite what may be considered as somewhat of a belated call-up, Emrit is relishing the opportunity to play against the Black Caps when the teams face off in three T20 Internationals.

The first of those matches will take place on Friday, December 29 at Saxton Oval, in Nelson. The second match takes place at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on Monday, January 1st, with the third scheduled for the same venue two days later.

“I am happy to be part of the West Indies T20 squad to New Zealand. It was definitely a long wait but I am excited about the new challenge. God is Great!” Emrit said. (Sportsmax)