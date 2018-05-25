Best visit to Guyana – King of Soca tells UG students 

In an electrified atmosphere, pumped and ready for fete season, the King of Soca, Machel Montano, visited the University of Guyana (UG) Turkeyen Campus, where he told excited and screaming fans that this is his best visit to the country. His visit to the institution was made possible by the GTT.

The soca genius was greeted by screaming fans and flashing lights as he took to the stage.

The musician said he has never experienced Guyana in such a way, since he was treated to some Guyanese folklore music, which blew him away. This, he said, definitely makes his visit memorable and the best so far.

Montano said he has been singing since the age of seven and became a professional musician at just nine years old.

The now 43-year-old energetic performer shared that he believes cooperation is better than competition. While responding to a question, he said he does not have a favourite song to perform. “It’s not about the song, it’s about the audience,” he said that makes his performances special.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ivelaw Griffith said the University is proud to be partnering with HJ and the other promoters to make the show a success.

“This is a symbol not only of the recognition our University pays to the arts, to music, to drama, to sculpture, it is also testimony of the recognition of our partnership with companies, great companies like GTT,” according to the Professor.

Second Vice Chancellor, Paloma Mohamed expressed gratitude for the event, since funds will go towards to University’s music and arts division.

“This event is of course in support of our artist and residence programme at the University of Guyana. It started about two years ago, a new initiative by the VC (Vice Chancellor)… so the funds from these tickets go towards supporting that initiative,” Mohamed explained.

A number of tickets for the ‘RevelNation’ slated for this evening at the Guyana National Stadium were given away to special audience members, who not only seized the opportunity for a photo, but to dance with the performer.