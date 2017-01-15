Berbice ‘watchman’ found with throat slit succumbs

A Corriverton, Berbice, resident who was found with an incised wound to his neck succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital on Friday.

Dead: Vickram James

Vickram James, 62, a ‘watchman’ of Lot 102 Ramroop Street, Corriverton, Berbice was found with a stab wound to his neck on Tuesday last at a mining operation at Pigeon Island, upper Corentyne River by his colleague, who went to relieve him of the night shift.

It is believed the man was stabbed with his own knife which was subsequently found with blood stains close to where he was lying.

Upon the discovery, the man was transported to the Skeldon Hospital, but later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital. However because of the severity of his wound and the serious nature of his injury, he was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted up to the time of his passing.

A nephew of the dead man, who spoke with media operatives, explained that his uncle left home for the interior location owned by a popular Berbice businessman three weeks ago. He said that he received a telephone call on Thursday last informing him of the incident and was asked to visit the Skeldon Hospital.

There, he saw his uncle being prepared to be transported to the New Amsterdam Hospital. He related that one man was detained as Police continue to investigate the incident. The man’s nephew claimed that since the incident, the family has been receiving conflicting reports as to how the injuries were inflected. He said Police have travelled into the interior location to investigate the matter.

