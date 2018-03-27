Berbice pensioner succumbs to injuries after being struck by lorry

A 68-year-old pensioner was on Sunday evening killed after he was reportedly struck by a lorry on the Bath Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

The dead man has been identified as Majeed Indraneah of Bath Referendum, West Coast Berbice. It is believed that he might have been crossing the road when he was hit by the lorry.

This publication was informed that the accident occurred at about 18:30hrs. The injured man was picked up by the driver and taken to the Fort Wellington Hospital in an unconscious condition. The driver later went to the Fort Wellington Police Station where he was taken into custody.

At the scene of the accident, marks on the road indicated that the injured man was picked up 40 metres from the point of impact.

According to the dead man’s sister, Zairoon Rahaim, when she got to the hospital, he was still alive. “They had him lying on a bed and then they tell us to go outside…. We see when they put on the oxygen mask on him,” she related.

After being stabalised at the Fort Wellington Hospital, Indraneah was transported to the New Amsterdam Hospital. He died on the way. His hip and ribs were reportedly broken.

The lorry driver remains in custody assisting with the investigation.