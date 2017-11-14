Berbice money changer robbed of $1.2M

A West Berbice money changer was on Sunday evening held up and robbed of some $1.2 million and a cellphone by two gunmen.

The victim, 38-year-old Jaipaul Harrilal of Lot 13 B Cotton Tree Old Road, West Berbice was reportedly robbed around 21:00 hrs.

According to reports, the man was standing in front of the New Building Society (NBS) branch at Rosignol, Berbice when the incident transpired.

He told Police that he was approached by two unmasked men who placed a gun to his side and demanded that he hand over a bag containing money which was in his hand.

The man added that he complied after which the criminals jumped into a silver car which pulled up and made good their escape.

Harrilal was able to note the car’s registration number – PPP 5159 – which he gave to the Police. The said car was later discovered by ranks abandoned.

When questioned on whether he was followed, Harrilal said he was not paying attention as it was Sunday and many people were in the area at that time.

An investigation into the robbery has been launched.