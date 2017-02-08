Berbice mechanic robbed at daughter’s birthday party

Three men, two of whom were armed with handguns, on Tuesday morning robbed a Corentyne mechanic of cash and jewellery.

According to reports, about 01:00h, Davindon Reddy was packing up after his daughter’s birthday party when three armed men entered his yard.

The men all had handkerchiefs tied over their faces, in an attempt to conceal their identity.

They relieved Reddy of one gold chain worth $100,000 and $15,000 in cash.

B Division (Berbice) Commander, Assistant Commissioner Ian Amsterdam said the perpetrators then jumped the front fence and made good their escape on foot.

He said the Police were investigating the incident, but, up to press time, have not arrested anyone. Several leads are being followed as the investigations continue.