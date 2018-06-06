Berbice man who murdered wife, daughter found hanging in abandoned house

Hours after killing his wife and daughter, a Berbice resident, identified only as “Radho,” was found hanging from the ceiling of an abandoned house in the village.

INews had recently reported that the father of two was being hunted after he reportedly killed his wife and daughter at their Bamboo Dam, Glasgow Housing Scheme, Berbice home on Wednesday morning.

While details still remain sketchy, his dead wife is said to be “Kameal”- only name given- and his 21-year-old daughter has been identified as “Ameila.”

According to reports from residents in the area, the suspect and his wife were involved in an argument when the man became enraged and slit his wife’s throat moments after, as she was lying in a hammock located under the house.

He reportedly stabbed his daughter several times about her body, a short while later.

His ten-year-old son allegedly managed to escape harm and ran over to a neighbour’s house.

Eyewitnesses told this online publication that “Radho” was seen running into the nearby cane fields after the ghastly discovery was made.