Berbice man killed by African bees on his son’s birthday

Ravendranauth Narine, also known as “Earo,” of Lot ‘A’ 47 Number 12 Village, West Coast Berbice, died after a swarm of African bees stung him while he was operating heavy-duty machinery in uprooting trees at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

The incident occurred late on Thursday afternoon, and the 51-year-old father of four died while receiving medical attention at the New Amsterdam Hospital on Friday at about 21:00hrs.

One of the dead man’s co-workers, a teenager named Azim Habid, said that at the time of the incident they were uprooting trees to clear a way for the construction of a new road when the bees swarmed them.

He indicated that after the bees launched their attack he fled the scene, leaving his co-worker behind.

He related that it was Narine who first had seen the bees and raised the alarm. Habid, who also received several bee stings, said he sprinted away, leaving Narine in the distance.

“When I look back I see bees covering he whole skin,” he said.

He recalled running for about 30 minutes to get help, but noted that persons were reluctant to offer assistance.

However, he was able to persuade someone to offer assistance after about an hour.

Habid related that when they arrived at the scene, Narine’s body was covered with bees, resulting in them utilising an excavator to remove him out of the area.

The man’s wife, Roopwattie Narine, told this publication that she received a phone call on Thursday, informing her of the incident. She said relatives rushed to the hospital and began to inquire about the condition of her husband.

Roopwattie said that when she got to the hospital, she saw her husband surrounded by doctors and nurses.

She added that it was almost impossible to recognize him, since his face was swollen almost triple its original size.

Narine leaves to mourn his wife and four children. He died on his son’s third birthday.

Many beekeepers have indicated that it is the African bees’ swarming season, and they are urging the public to ensure they exercise caution at this time.