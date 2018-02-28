Berbice man found hanging with hands tied behind his back; cops launch probe

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found hanging from the ceiling of his West Coast Berbice (WCB) home on Tuesday, with his hands bound behind his back.

Dead is Rohit Devnarine, 25, of Lovely Lass Village, WCB.

According to information received, neighbours reportedly decided to check on the man at his home after his front door was seen open.

Upon inspection, the discovery of the man’s hanging body was made.

INews was told that Devnarine was last seen by his mother on Monday evening after he visited her Number 22 Village, WCB home.

The man was described as a jovial individual.

Police say that due to the fact that the young man’s hands were found tied behind his body, foul play is suspected.