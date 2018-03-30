Berbice labourer gets 65 years for raping two girls

A West Coast Berbice labourer was on Wednesday sentenced to a total of 65 years in prison by Justice Sandil Kissoon in the Berbice Assizes.

Krishna Tulapersaud 29, was found guilty of raping two girls below the age of 15-years.

During the trial, it was revealed that the girls, 14 and 8-year-old were family members of the rapist.

Tulapersaud was indicted on two counts of sexual activity with a child family member. On the first and second count, the jury found the man guilty.

On the first count, the trial judge imposed a 14-year jail term while on the second count the penalty imposed was 51 years.

Evidence during the trial indicated that the man raped the teenager on several occasions.

Justice Kissoon ordered that the sentences run consecutively.