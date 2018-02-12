Berbice goldsmith shot during attempted robbery; suspect arrested

A goldsmith of Experiment, Bath, West Coast Berbice (WCB) is presently nursing a gunshot wound to his left leg at a government medical institution.

According to a police statement, the victim who is said to be in a stable condition was shot by a lone gunman who was unsuccessful in robbing him of a bag containing valuables, at Welfare Street, East Canfield, East Canje Berbice, about 1730h on SunDay.

Investigators have since arrested a 24-year-old suspect who resides at No. 2 Village, East Canje, Berbice and he is assisting with the investigating.

The suspect who abandoned his bicycle and fled on foot after the victim discharged a round in his direction from his licensed handgun, was recently arrested and questioned in relation to several serious crimes but was released due to insufficient evidence.