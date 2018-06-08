Berbice cyclist diagnosed with brain tumor brain dead – mother

15-year-old Berbice gold medalist Beyonce Ross who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital late Thursday and her condition has been listed as being critical.

“She is on the life support machine and the doctors say she is already brain dead,” her mother Yonette Clarke told the Guyana Times.

Ross who captured three gold medals at the last National Schools Cycling Championships was recently diagnosed with a tumor at the center of her brain and on Tuesday it was confirmed that it was not cancerous.

Family members were looking forward to her recovery.

The cycling champion fell ill in early February. After an MRI scan, it was discovered that young Ross had a tumor in her brain. She underwent her first operation on April 13.

The tumor was at a critical spot in the brain but doctors were confident that it could have been removed through a surgical procedure which could not have been done locally.

A club from her hometown had already secured the funding to cover her travel expenses for the surgery. Meanwhile up to press time family members were bracing themselves for the worse as the teenager had stopped breathing on her own.