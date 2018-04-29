Berbice accident leaves one dead, four others injured

A man is now dead and four others had to be rushed to the Port Mourant Hospital after the car in which they were travelling crashed, landing in a nearby trench in Berbice, just after midnight.

Dead is 47 year old, Adrian Downer of Fryrish Village, Berbice who was a passenger in the vehicle.

Reports are that the driver of motorcar PRR 8753, a 37 year old male was intoxicated and speeding at the time of the accident.

<<Inews>> understands that the drunk man lost control of the vehicle, running of the road before he crashed in a heap of sand, slammed into a lamp post ending up in a nearby trench at Cromarty Village, Corentyne Berbice.

Public spirited person assisted with rushing pulling those in the vehicle out but by that time, Downer was reportedly already dead. The others were rushed to the hospital and two of them was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital in a critical condition.

The driver is said to be in Police custody assisting with investigations.