BCB to honour cricketers, coaches, officials at annual awards ceremony on Sunday

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will host its Annual Awards Ceremony on Sunday at the Albion Community Centre in honour of their players, coaches and officials.

The event, which returns after a three-year hiatus, commences at 13:00h and will see some 17 awards being presented. Some of those awards include, Berbice Under-15/17/19 Players of the Year, Most Improved Youth, Most Improved Senior, Berbice U-19 Female Player, School of the Year, Senior Coach of the Year and Club of the Year.

Headlining the individual list of potential awardees are; Windes spinners Devendra Bishoo and Veerasammy Permaul and Guyana Jaguars all-rounder Romario Shepherd. National youth players Kevlon Anderson and Kevin Sinclair are also among those set to receive accolades.

Team wise, the U-19 team and the Female side will be rewarded for winning the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-19 3-Day/50-Over as well as the Female 50-Over titles.

Senior Windies/Guyana all-rounder Erva Giddings and Anderson have been tipped to receive the respective female and Under-19 MVPs awards.

Meanwhile, BCB President Hilbert Foster is set to take to the podium while the feature address is set to be delivered by Attorney-at-Law Arud Gossai.