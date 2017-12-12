Battered unidentified body found at Schoonard Public Road

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an unidentified male of East Indian descent whose battered body was discovered at Schoonard Public Road, West Bank Demerara on Saturday evening.

According to information reaching INews, the body was discovered along the roadway just before 20:00hrs. There are injuries to the forehead, shoulder and knee, all of which are consistent with injuries sustained in an accident.

Divisional Commander Leslie James told this publication that the dead man appears to be in his 20’s.

The unidentified body was taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home for a post mortem examination.