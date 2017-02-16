Bartica woman gang raped, alleged rapists charged

A 20-year-old woman from Bartica Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was allegedly gang raped on February 13, by three men from the Potaro area.

The woman, who is said to be unemployed, was reportedly raped by the men around 13:00hrs on Monday.

This publication understands the woman shared no intimate relationship with any of the men but would talk with them from time to time.

About two weeks prior, she was reportedly raped by another man from her community.

Commander of F Division (Interior locations) Ravindradat Budhram confirmed that both matters were reported to the Police and an investigation was immediately launched.

All four men were charged on Wednesday at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The trio men allegedly involved in the second incident of rape were placed on bail, while the fourth suspect was remanded. (Guyana Times)