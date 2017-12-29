Bartica miner charged with DUI gets licence suspended

A 35-year-old miner of Bartica had his licence suspended for twelve months today after he was for the second time this year before the Court charged with driving under the influence (DUI).

Steven King, of Lot 32 Sixth Avenue, Bartica made his appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court and pleaded guilty to the charge read to him by Magistrate Easter Sam.

That charge alleged that on December 23, 2017, he was found to be driving motorcar PTT 25 under the influence of alcohol thereby putting the public at risk.

Magistrate Sam told the accused that his licence is to be suspended for twelve months and he was fined $7,500.

In February last, King also plead guilty to a similar offence where he was fined and had his licence endorsed when he appeared before the court.