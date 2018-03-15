Bartica boat accident leaves 3 school children injured

Three children, who are all students of the Bartica Secondary School, and one adult were on Wednesday air-dashed by Roraima Airways to the Eugene F Correia Airport before being rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The children, identified as Iola Thornhill, 14, Cleveloyd Edmonds, 15 and Sheniele Maschette, 16, reportedly sustained spinal injuries, with one of them suffering a broken foot, while the others suffered minor injuries after a boat shuttling the school children met with an accident at Goshen, Riverview in the vicinity of Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on Wednesday.

21-year-old Akiem Williams was also injured.

President David Granger, has instructed that an investigation be launched into the accident involving the ‘David G’ boat as he last evening visited the four injured persons at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to a statement by the Ministry of the Presidency, the president has committed to providing the necessary assistance to aid the recovery process of the injured persons.