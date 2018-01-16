Barber charged with aiding narco trafficking granted bail

A barber was on Tuesday before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged with aiding the trafficking of 178 grams of cocaine.

Jose Jacobs, of Unity Place, Festival City, Georgetown denied that between November 1-21, 2017 in Georgetown, he aided persons to traffic narcotics.

According to the man’s Attorney, his client was entrusted by his cousin to pick up a money transfer of which he was unaware was linked to narcotics trafficking.

As such he asked that Jacobs be granted bail at a reasonable sum.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield had no objections to bail being granted, but requested that the 32-year-old man report to the Narcotics Branch located at Eve Leary every Friday.

Bail was granted in the sum of $200,000.

The case will continue on January 31, 2018.