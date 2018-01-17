Barbados Public Servants to strike tomorrow

The National Union of Public Workers in Barbados is set to move into its first phase of industrial action from tomorrow.

In a press statement, president of the union Akanni McDowall indicated the union was informing its members to stay away from work tomorrow and Friday for “two days of protest and resistance.”

McDowall said in the release, “Public servants have taken the brunt of the Government’s draconian cost cutting measures and can take it no more”. He said too that workers deserved better.

The union first announced their plans to take industrial action on Monday after Government failed to conclude negotiations for a 23 per cent salary increase by the union’s January 15 deadline.