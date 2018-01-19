Baramita woman reportedly beaten to death by husband

Police are hunting a Baramita, Barima-Waini, man who allegedly beat his 21-year-old wife on Wednesday evening resulting in her death late last night.

The dead woman has been identified as Lorinda Thomas of Baramita, Barima-Waini. She is said to be a mother of one.

According to police information, the accused –who has only been identified as “Abdool”- dealt his wife severe blows about her body on Wednesday last, following an argument between the two regarding accusations of infidelity.

Due to the severity of her injuries, other relatives rushed the woman to a nearby Health Centre, and she was being prepared for transfer to the Georgetown Public Hospital when she succumbed.

INews was told that the relatives of the injured woman did not report the matter to the police. It was the medical facility that made a report when the woman died.

An investigation has been launched.