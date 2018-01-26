Baramita man accused of murdering teen mom remanded

The reputed husband of 18-year-old, Lorenda Thomas who allegedly assaulted her, resulting in her subsequent death, was on Friday arraigned for murder before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Dhanraj Tiafulos, 47, of Baramita, North West District was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge of murder against him.

That charge alleged that he murdered Thomas on January 18, 2018, at Baramita.

The 18-year-old mother of one was reportedly attacked and beaten unconscious after which she was left in a grass corner.

The woman after regaining consciousness got up and walked home where she relayed what happened to her family members.

The following morning, after complaining of pains in her abdomen and of feeling weak, she was taken to a Health Centre in Baramita where she was admitted for treatment.

She was scheduled to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further treatment but succumbed to her injuries before this could be done.

A wanted bulletin was issued for Tiafulos, also called Abdool and he was apprehended a week later.

He was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next Court appearance at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court on February 6, 2018.