Bar Manager found dead in Garnett St home with gunshot wound to head

Police are now investigating the circumstances which have left a young man-said to be in his 20s- dead at his Garnett Street, Georgetown home on Monday morning.

Dead is the Manager of Korner Kick Restaurant and Bar, Tevin Parris.

According to information received, the discovery of the dead man’s body was made at around 08:00hrs today by an unidentified woman.

His body was found in the upper flat of his two storey home with a single gunshot wound to his head and the suspected weapon used near it.

While police have made utterances indicating that Parris may have committed suicide, the young man’s family members are adamant that he was murdered.

INews has also been informed that there seems to be discrepancies in the trajectory of the wound.