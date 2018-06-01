Bar Association re-elects Ramkarran as President

The Bar Association of Guyana on Thursday held its Annual General Meeting at Court 1 of the Victoria Law Courts, Georgetown.

Kamal Ramkarran was unanimously re-elected, unopposed, as President of the Bar Association. Robin Stoby, S.C. and Teni Housty were also unanimously re-elected unopposed to their positions of Vice-President.

Similarly, Ms Pauline Chase was re-elected as Secretary and Mr Devindra Kissoon as Treasurer.

Keoma Griffith was elected as the new Assistant Secretary of the Association.

Jamela Ali, Timothy Jonas, Sanjeev Datadin, Arudranauth Gossai, Ms Sonia Parag and Ms Alanna Lall were elected to the remaining six (6) seats on the Council.