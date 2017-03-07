Banks DIH donates over $4M to charities

Banks DIH Limited on Monday made its annual donation to charities which amounted to over $4 million.

At a simple ceremony held at Thirst Park, Greater Georgetown, the cheques were handed over to the 25 charities by the company’s Chairman, Clifford Reis and Managing Director, George McDonald.

The donations are done annually after shareholders of the company approve a sum of money to be disbursed under the heading “Deeds of covenant with organisations”.

Some of the charities that received donations are the Salvation Army, Uncle Eddie’s Home, Dharma Shala, the Blind Society, Guyana Seventh-Day Adventist Churches, and the Young Women’s Christian Association among others.

This is the first time that the company held a ceremony to hand over the donations.

Banks DIH, throughout the years, has continued to aid the Guyanese public making donations when necessary. Major donations are made to the education sector and also to promote sports in Guyana.

Funds are even sent abroad to help when disaster strikes.