Bangladesh to play in Jamaica after 14 years

Bangladesh are set to play their first Test in Jamaica in 14 years after Cricket West Indies announced the tour schedule. The visitors’ first Test in the two-match series will be held in Antigua and the second at Sabina Park from July 12. They will also play three ODIs and three T20Is.

Bangladesh start the tour with a two-day practice match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua before the first Test begins on July 4. After the second Test, they will play the first two ODIs in Guyana, where they last played in the 2007 World Cup.

The third ODI and the first T20 will be held in St Kitts while the second and third T20s will be held in Florida’s Central Broward Regional Park.

This is Bangladesh’s fourth tour to the West Indies, the last of which was in 2014 when they didn’t win a single game in any of the formats.

Bangladesh tour of West Indies 2018

July 4-8 – 1st Test, Antigua

July 12-16 – 2nd Test, Jamaica

July 22 – 1st ODI, Guyana

July 25 – Second ODI, Guyana

July 28 -Third ODI, St. Kitts

July 31 – First T20I, St Kitts

August 4 – Second T20I, Florida

August 5 – Third T20I, Florida

(ESPNCricinfo)