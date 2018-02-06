Bandits who robbed 71-year-old man of monthly pension caught by Police

…one of the perpetrators hid the pensioner’s ID card in his crotch

A Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara (ECD), pensioner, who ventured out of his home yesterday (Monday) before the break of day, to collect his monthly pension, was robbed by two armed bandits who police were able to subsequently apprehend.



According to Police Public Relations and Press Officer Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan, as the 71-year-old was making his way home, he decided to stop and purchase something to eat at a supermarket at Vryheid’s Lust, ECD and as he was leaving on his pedal cycle, two males pounced and relieved him of an envelope containing his entire pension.

The suspects identified as Devon Watson, 25, of Noble Street, Friendship, ECD and Philbert Rogers,25, of Friendship, ECD violently pushed the septuagenarian to the ground before fleeing on a bicycle.



Minutes later, the elderly victim managed to flag down a passing police vehicle, in which was seated, the Deputy Commander of ‘C’ Division, Superintendent Walter Stanton and reported the matter.

According to Ramlakhan based on the general description of the suspects, the Superintendent along with his driver arrested the street robbers at La Bonne Intention (LBI) with the victim’s property, including his Identification Card, which one of the perpetrators hid in his crotch.

The suspects have since been charged with Robbery with Violence and are scheduled to appear before a Magistrate at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.