Bandits rob, terrorize Corentyne family, mother sexually assaulted in home invasion

A 34-year-old mother was on Thursday evening sexually assaulted while her husband was chopped several times about his body by four masked men – all armed- who stormed their Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice home.

According to police information, the 34-year-old victim, her husband, mother-in-law and 9-year-old child were all sitting in the living room when they were pounced upon by the four men.

The bandits immediately began to demand cash and valuables.

INews understands that while the family was willing to comply, for fear of being hurt, the bandits proceeded to tie the 34-year-old housewife up, before stripping her of her clothes and sexually assaulting her.

The mother-in-law was allegedly taken into a room and hit several times about the head, while the husband was tied up and chopped several times.

The perpetrators then proceeded to ransack the house before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed sum of valuables.

It is believed that the suspects may have gained entry into the home by cutting through their wire fence.

An investigation has been launched.