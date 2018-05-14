Bandits rob Regent St store on Mother’s Day

Four bandits on Sunday afternoon robbed the owners of a Chinese clothing store located on Regent Street, Bourda.

The incident occurred around 13:30h at Wang’s Fashion.

This publication was informed that after the robbery took place, the the owners closed and left the Regent Street premises shortly after the incident.

It was unclear what transpired inside the small store and what the bandits took from the business.

When this publication contacted the one of owner, the traumatised businessman did not want to speak to the media.

Nevertheless, a nearby vendor confirmed that the robbery happened, but noted that she was unaware of it until after the incident. “I don’t know anything till after it happened,” she related.

The woman further stated that she could not recall seeing the Police at the scene, adding that the owners closed the store and left shortly after.