Bandits gunned down by Police in exchange of gunfire

…after robbing family reunion

Two male bandits were last night shot dead by ranks of the Guyana Police Force during an exchange of gunfire, shortly after they robbed six persons at Seaforth Street, Campbellville.

According to the Police about 20:30hrs, the victims were in a yard at lot 53 Seaforth Street, Campbellville celebrating a ‘family reunion’ when the now dead bandits who are yet to be identified, whilst armed, pounced and relieved them of their valuables.

They discharged several rounds into the air during the commission of the crime. As they were leaving the scene, they were pursued by a number of public spirited citizens, the victims, and ranks of a police patrol.

They were cornered inside the compound of the Campbellville Secondary School where they discharged several rounds at the Police who returned fire and fatally shot them.

An unlicensed revolver with five live rounds and a spent shell were recovered next to the slain bandits along with some of the stolen articles, which included five cellular phones, a chain and cash.

Several spent shells were also retrieved at the scene of the crime. The bodies are presently at the Georgetown Public Hospital mortuary.