Bandits caught in Agricola minutes after robbing minibus passengers

…unlicensed gun found, several stolen items recovered

Minutes after a Route 42 minibus driver and three of his East Bank Demerara bound passengers were robbed at Middle Street, McDoom, East Bank Demerara by three males whom themselves were also passengers, ranks of a mobile police patrol apprehended them in a house at Second Street, Agricola.

An unlicensed revolver which was allegedly used in the commission of the crime was found on one of the suspects; it had four live matching rounds in its chambers. Several items stolen from the victims have been recovered. These included two shoulder bags and two purses.

An investigation revealed that the victims and suspects along with other passengers departed the bus park at Stabroek Market about 10:00hrs this morning. As the vehicle approached McDoom, the suspects requested that the vehicle stop at Middle Street, McDoom, for them to disembark and having exited, one of the suspects drew a handgun and then relieved the driver of $4,000 and the other victims of two cellular phones and their handbags, containing items of little value, and then fled the scene.

A passing police patrol commanded by a Police Corporal pursued the suspects and soon after arrested them in a house. At the time of arrest, the suspect with the firearm, was comfortably covered with a sheet, pretending to be sleeping whilst the others in whose possession the stolen items were found, were relaxing as if nothing ever happened.

They are assisting with the investigation. One of the suspects, has already been implicated in a similar robbery that occurred recently.