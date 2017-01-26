Bandits beat Chinese national at gunpoint during brazen supermarket robbery

Four men pretending to be customers tied up and robbed the proprietor of the Chinese owned Convenience supermarket at South Ruimveldt, Georgetown yesterday morning.

The men, one of whom was armed with a handgun, entered the supermarket at about 09:35h, locked its doors and held the proprietor and cashier at gunpoint as they demanded cash.

The Chinese owned Convenience Supermarket at South Ruimveldt that was robbed on Wednesday

The Chinese national proprietor handed over a small amount of cash that he acquired from the morning’s sales but the men demanded more.
Reports indicated that the unsatisfied bandits took the proprietor to the upper flat of the building and threatened to shoot him if he did not hand over more money. He was gun butted and beaten about the body as the bandits made their demands.

One of the bandits caught on camera

The man then handed over almost $1 million more in cash after which the men made good their escape.
Police ranks later took statements from the employees and a few customers who were in the supermarket at the time of the incident.

According to a Guyana Times report, one man recalled that he stopped at the supermarket to purchase an item but realised the door was locked. This, he stated, was abnormal, noting that since the supermarket opened about a month ago, it always opens on time. Nevertheless, the man said he saw movements but at that time, he did not know that a robbery was in progress.

It was after the men rushed out of the doors, he realised what was happening. Soon after, an employee ran out of the building and raised an alarm.
The Police are reviewing the surveillance footage that was taken from the supermarket. No arrests were made.

