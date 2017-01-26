Bandits beat Chinese national at gunpoint during brazen supermarket robbery

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
PCA Chairman Justice Cecil Kennard asked by Government to step down
Former Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Cecil Kennard has been asked by Government to step down from his current post as Chairman of Police...
MIS working on complete database of all government schools
The Management Information System (MIS) Unit of the Ministry of Education is working to complete a unified data information system which provides a complete...
Nuclear ‘Doomsday Clock’ ticks closest to midnight in 64 years
By John Clarke | WASHINGTON (Reuters) Atomic scientists reset their symbolic "Doomsday Clock" to its closest time to midnight in 64 years on Thursday, saying...
Letter: Constitutional and Rights Commissions must not be subject to direction or control
Dear Editor, From the inception of the APNU+AFC government, rule of law and good governance in Guyana have been under threat. Every day the actions...
Nagamootoo distances himself from Chronicle’s “perceived scandalous attacks” on Acting Chancellor
Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, on Thursday, distanced himself from the “perceived scandalous attacks” launched by the Guyana Chronicle Newspaper on Acting Chancellor of the...
Mexican president cancels Trump summit
(BBC) Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has cancelled next week's trip to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump. His decision comes a day after...
Car wash bays in Georgetown to be ‘regularized’ says City Council
"The increasing number of wash bays appearing in the various parts of the city, damages done to parapets, drains, increase in the cost of...
Mattress conceals $20M in cash
(BBC) US authorities have seized $20m (£16m) in cash discovered in a bed frame under a mattress in a Massachusetts flat. The cash is believed...
Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial agrees to buy MoneyGram
(Reuters) Ant Financial Services Group, an affiliate of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N), said on Thursday it would buy U.S. money-transfer...
GRDB Forensic Audit Report now with Police
Local News INEWS -
The Final Report of the Forensic Audit on the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) was handed over to Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud at...