Bahamians vote for new government on May 10

(CMC) Prime Minister Perry Christie on Tuesday announced May 10 as the date for the general elections in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country.

The announcement came as the Parliament was dissolved paving the way for the poll.

“It is now left to you, the citizenry of our beloved nation to decide who will fill those seats in the next House of Assembly,” Christie said.

Christie led the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) to victory in the 2012 general election defeating the then ruling Free National Movement (FNM) for control of the 41-seat Parliament.

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) also contested the poll, but failed to win a seat.