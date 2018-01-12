BAHAMAS EXPLORES MARIJUANA DECRIMINALIZATION

REGIONALLY, A movement is building in the Bahamas to decriminalize marijuana, highlighted by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Regional Commission on Marijuana’s town hall meeting held in Nassau last week.

The initiative is one of several in Caribbean countries, with some stakeholders eager to join other international communities and embrace the region’s marijuana culture.

The gathering is part of CARICOM’s mandate to ascertain public opinion in CARICOM member countries on the issue, said officials. As one of the Caribbean’s leading governmental organizations, CARICOM’s move to host a forum on the issue indicates the growing marijuana’s importance as a potential revenue producer for the tourism-reliant region.

“In the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the debate has intensified in the past approximately four years, resulting in its placement on the agenda of the highest decision-making forum, the Conference of Heads of Government,” said CARICOM officials in a statement.