Bagotville man found guilty of murdering wife, gets 80 years imprisonment

Miguel Barker was today found guilty in the High Court for the murder of his wife Donessa Barker.

She was brutally stabbed to death on the afternoon of April 30, 2015 at their inner Bagotville, West Bank Demerara (WBD) residence by her husband.

Barker’s lack of remorse saw him being handed an 80 years sentence by presiding judge, Justice Navindra Singh.

The accused, before a 12-member jury and the presiding judge maintained his innocence despite evidence being presented that he jumped out of the window just moments after his wife was stabbed.

In the trial on Thursday last he told the court that some time before his wife’s death, she found out that he was cheating on her and moved out of their home.

Before the woman’s death, the couple had been married for more than a year but would have frequent arguments where several accusations were made. On the night of the crime, the couple were reportedly heard arguing in the moments prior to the woman being stabbed several times.

Neighbours attempted to rescue the woman and had rushed her to hospital.

Barker had fled the scene but was later apprehended and charged for the crime.

During the trial on Tuesday last Shanieza Clarke who left the jurisdiction after allegedly witnessing the initial moments after Donessa’s killing said, in her testimony via Skype from Suriname, that “Allan” was seen with a knife on the night prior to his wife’s killing.

Clarke, who lived in the home where the couple were staying, also indicated that the murder accused turned to the side and looked at her before he jumped out of the window.

“I walked towards the room and I saw Allan Barker stooping at the window and he turned to the side and looked at me, and I saw Vanessa Barker with blood on her face,” the witness had related.

The Jury after deliberating today came back with a unanimous verdict and found Barker guilty of murder.

Barker was represented by Defence Counsel Maxwell McKay while Prosecutors Abigail Gibbs and Narissa Leander assisted with the State’s case.