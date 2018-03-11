Babu Jaan tribute to Dr Jagan takes on added significance this year

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) will be holding its annual tribute to celebrate and commemorate the life and works of its founder-leader, the late Dr Cheddi B. Jagan, on Sunday March 11, 2018 commencing at 15:00 hrs (3:00 p.m.) at Babu Jaan, Corentyne.

This year’s tribute will have a special focus since it will be one of the PPP’s main activities in observance of Dr Jagan’s 100th birth anniversary which is on March 22, 2018.

General Secretary of the PPP and former President of Guyana, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, will be the main speaker at the event which will include a number of cultural items.

Prior to the formal program, there will two simultaneous marches from Williamsburg and Bloomfield to the Babu Jaan site. The marches commence at 14:00 hrs (2:00 p.m.). This forms part of the day’s activities in tribute to Dr Jagan.

Dr Jagan who passed away on March 06, 1997, also served as the third Executive President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.