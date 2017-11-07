Babita Sarjou’s ex-husband, accomplice committed to stand trial in High Court

Sharnandand Narine and Darel Pronton were on Tuesday committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of Babita Sarjou when they appeared before the Chief Magistrate at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

As the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) concluded, the two murder accused heard that the evidence against them is sufficient and as such they were committed to stand trial in the High Court of law at the next sitting of the assizes.

They were committed by the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan in the presence of their representing attorney’s Ronald Trotman and Hubert Rodney.

Narine, also called ‘Anand’ of Lot 51 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown and Pronton called ‘Yankee’ of Lot 54 Broad Street, Charlestown are currently remand prisoners charged with the brutal murder of Sarjou.

The charge against the two alleged that on November 4, 2010, at Campbellville, Georgetown, they murdered the mother of one.

Babita Sarjou went missing on the day mentioned in the charge after she left her mother’s Timehri home to meet her son and husband to view the annual Diwali motorcade at the Kitty seawall.

However, the woman never returned home and after searching for many months, investigators closed the case.

The case was however, reopened in 2016 after Police received information on what may have happened to Sarjou.

The woman’s ex-husband was again interrogated by Police, this time he reportedly confessed and led officers to where the woman was buried.

Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum and team, after hours of digging in Narine’s yard, unearthed a skull, several bones, a pair of high-heeled shoes, a brassiere, and bits of clothing all belonging to the dead woman.

Pronton was implicated in the murder by Narine who also reportedly revealed that he was paid $50,000 and a promise of a trip to Trinidad to commit the heinous crime.

Pronton reportedly carried out the act when Sarjou boarded Narine’s car.

He was allegedly sitting in the back seat of the vehicle and strangled the woman after which he and Narine reportedly took her to Narine’s Campbellville home and buried her body in a shallow grave.