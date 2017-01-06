Award-winning Indian actor Om Puri dead at 66

New Delhi (CNN) Critically acclaimed Indian actor Om Puri has died at the age of 66.

According to a friend close to him, the star of movies like “City of Joy” and “East is East,” suffered a heart attack early Friday at his Mumbai home.

“He was a torch bearer of Indian cinema,” actor Anupam Kher told CNN, describing Puri as “a wonderful friend and an amazing person.”

Puri was known for his versatility and appeal across global markets. He appeared not only in mainstream Bollywood movies and regional Indian cinema, but also numerous British and Hollywood productions.

Puri was one of the lead stars of 2014’s “The Hundred Foot Journey,” and also appeared in 2007’s Charlie Wilson’s War and 2012’s “The Reluctant Fundamentalist.”