Aviation boss announces drone rules in effect from today

Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Egbert Field, earlier today, said that with immediate effect, drone owners and operators are now required to obtain permission from the GCAA before using these devices.

Field explained that this move was initiated due to the number of drone aircraft operating in Guyana. “Drones as you know are a new phenomenon in Guyana and we have to be very careful how we regulate them … how we curtail the use of drones. Drones don’t only affect other aircraft in the sky, but it is also a security matter and the drone operation is an item we were looking at for some time,” the GCAA Director General highlighted.

Field said that currently there are no penalties attached to noncompliance for drones since the legal process is extensive, however, the GCAA will be exploring that aspect for regulation.