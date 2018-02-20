Auto mechanic pleads guilty to $3.3M robbery

Shaquille Wilburg, the 21-year-old auto mechanic charged in October of 2017 for carrying out a $3.3 million robbery at Brickdam, was on Tuesday afternoon jailed for four years by City Magistrate, Annette Singh.

The Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he changed his plea to a guilty one.

The charge against Wilburg alleged that on October 13, 2017 at the Brickdam Public Road, while being in the company of others and being armed with a gun, he robbed Linden Wilson of $3 million along with two cell phones valued $300,000.

Wilburg had been on remand since his first appearance on October 23, 2017.

However, when he appeared before the Court on Tuesday, he told Magistrate Singh that he wished to change his plea and that he was “very sorry”.

Magistrate Singh deducted one year from his sentence after she took into consideration the apology given by Wilburg and the fact that he did not further waste the Court’s time.

Additionally, time served in prison since the defendant has been on remand was further deducted from the four years jail sentence.

He is now expected to serve approximately three and a half years.

Further, the Magistrate reprimanded the accused informing him that a life of crime does not pay. She also advised him to acquire additional certificates in his profession and achieve a high paying job.