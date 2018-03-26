Aurora Mine Projects 2000 ounces of gold when mining operation commences

The Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) and Guyana Goldfields have shut down suggestions that all their gold for the year have not been declared.

According to company’s Administration Manager, Peter Benny, safeguard measures are in place to ensure that the gold is safe and accounted for.

Representatives of Guyana Gold Board, Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Guyana Revenue Authority once every month make declaration and the collections of the bars produced.

Benny said that the refinery vault is under tight surveillance with 90% Guyanese having access.

He said “Whatever we produce is stored, is numbered and stored,” said Benny, who recalled that there had been a lot of complaints against Omai Gold Mines -“that the expats, the white people were stealing the gold” but only persons who do not understand the system would level such claims.

In the meanwhile, the Canadian-based company projects some 2000 gold to be extracted over a 15 year period with $US120 being already earmarked for the underground mining.

The largest pit, the Rory’s Knoll pit located in region seven, is already developed for the mining process to commence later this year.

The pit is 80 metres below sea level and will reach 1.2 kilometres when further drilled.

Mine Manager at Guyana Goldfields Inc, Clyde Gillespie revealed the company’s aim to have the tunnels developed later this year.

Last year, AGM/Guyana Goldfields Inc. produced 160,000 ounces of gold.