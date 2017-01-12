Armed gang rob NIS branch at Pouderoyen – escape with cash, guard’s gun

At least one worker attached to the National Insurance Scheme’s (NIS) Office located in Pouderoyen on the West Bank of Demerara (W.B.D) was left traumatized following an early morning robbery on the entity.

Reports indicate that at approximately 02:00hrs this morning, six armed men ambushed a security guard attached to the NIS Pouderoyen branch, took away his weapon and demanded that he turn over the keys to several parts of the building. They then proceeded to tie him up.

INews understands that the men then broke into a safe using a torch and escaped with an undisclosed sum of cash.

The security guard was found later by other staff members, who alerted the police. Investigations are ongoing. More details in a subsequent report. (Ramona Luthi)

