Armed duo carjack West Bank Demerara man at gunpoint

A West Minister, West Bank Demerara (WBD) man was on Sunday night robbed of his Toyota Allion motorcar when two armed men attacked him just outside of his home.

The victim has been identified as Rajesh Lilman, 27, of Block X, West Minister, WBD.

According to information reaching this publication, the incident occurred at around 22:00hrs as Lilman was at the time arriving home.

This online news site understands that Lilman reportedly parked on his bridge and exited his motorcar PVV 8590 leaving the engine running and proceeded to open his gate to enter his yard.

However, as the man re-entered his vehicle, he was approached by two armed men who held him at gunpoint.

The perpetrators then entered the man’s vehicle and quickly drove off in a southern direction out of the street where they made good their escape.

The matter was reported to the Police and an investigation was launched.