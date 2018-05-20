Armed bandits terrorise, rob La Grange family

A family of four is now traumatised after three armed men invaded their Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara home on Friday evening.

The men reportedly invaded the home at about 18:30h during which they terrorized members of the family.

Divisional Commander, Anthony Das, told Inews that ranks at the La Grange Police Station received the call and swift response resulted in them apprehending one of the suspects in the La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Scheme.

“We are investigating the robbery and so far one suspect is in custody and we have one suspect in custody and an ID parade is scheduled for Monday. That is all I can say right now as we are still investigating,” Das told this publication.

According to reports reaching this online publication five persons were at home at the time of the robbery when three armed men confronted them. The victims: Jadesh Persaud, Ravi Persaud, Seeta Ram and Betty Persaud were initially placed to lay face down on the floor and tied them while the men stripped them of their cash and valuables.

Not satisfied the men then took Ram, who is visiting from the United States, to the upper flat and placed a bag over her head while they proceeded to assault her and demanded US currency and jewellery.

The entire ordeal lasted about one hour and after the men cleared out the house, they made good their escape through a gate at the back of the family’s home and reportedly crossed a trench separating Independence Street from the La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Scheme.

The traumatised family then called the La Grange Police Station while neighbours proceeded to chase after the men. The Police arrived mere minutes and were able to apprehend a suspect, who was covered in mud, in the nearby scheme.

The family estimates the loot to be in excess of three millions since the men were able to escape with a quantity of gold jewellery, foreign and local currency, cellphones and other valuables.

Police investigations are still ongoing.