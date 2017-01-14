Armed bandits rob two women in brazen daylight stick-up at Liliendaal

Two women were robbed of an undisclosed sum of cash and valuable earlier today, after they were held at gun point in front of their yard in Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.

As seen in the CCTV footage from the victims’ home, the women drove up in a black motor vehicle and parked in front of their home as they waited for the remote controlled gate to open. However, a silver motorcar colour car drove up alongside them, and two armed men who had their faces covered with rags, approached both the passenger’s side and driver’s side doors and pointed their guns at the women.

The victims quickly opened their doors and complied with the directions of the gunmen to turn over their valuables. The gunmen then fled the scene in the car driven by a third accomplice.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)