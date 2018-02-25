Armed bandits rob security guard, two Indonesians at Land of Canaan

A security guard and three other persons inclusive of two Indonesians were about 23:45h last night robbed of cash, jewellery and cellphones at Barama Company Compound,Land of Canaan,EBD allegedly by five males, four of whom were armed with handguns.

The 54 year-old security was also relieved of the company’s shotgun and five cartridges.

Investigations revealed that the bandits first pounced on the security guard who was manning the compound in which the other victims reside, relieved him of the weapon and a cell phone after which they duck-taped his mouth and bound his hands and feet.

The suspects then proceeded to the living quarters of the Indonesians who are reportedly the CEO and Supervisor of the company, forced their way in via the doors and relieved them along with a female who is the fiancée of the CEO, of their valuables and escaped.

Investigators have since processed the scene ,obtained statements and are making stringent efforts to apprehended the suspects.