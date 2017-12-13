Armed bandits rob Meadow Brook man as he arrived home

A Meadow Brook Gardens, Demerara-Mahaica resident was on Tuesday night attacked at his home by armed bandits who escaped with the man’s cash and valuables.

According to reports received, the victim, 54-year-old Floyd Semple of Lot 21, Jamoon Drive, Meadow Brook Gardens had just arrived home at around 21:30hrs when he was accosted from behind by two males, one whom was armed with a hand gun.

The gun was reportedly placed to his head and he was told to lie on the ground to which he complied.

As he was lying on the ground, the bandits reportedly removed $70,000 along with his cellphone from his pocket.

The suspects then mounted a black motorcycle which was reportedly parked a short distance away and made good their escape.

The matter was reported to the Police and an investigation has been launched by the Police.