Armed bandits rob Kuru Kururu business, assault owner

A Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara business was on Thursday afternoon reportedly robbed of $634,000 in cash, $50,000 worth of mobile phone cards, and 4 mobile phones after three unmasked men barged into the entity with long guns.

Police reports indicate that the bandits entered the store from the southern door, while the owners Robin Grant, 49, and Thomas Grant, 61, of Lot 657 Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke– Linden Highway were inside.

INews understands that Robin Grant managed to escape the bandit’s clutches after she ran out the eastern door of the shop and over to a neighbour’s home.

However, Thomas Grant was too far away from the exit point and was held at gunpoint by the bandits. The armed men reportedly assaulted the 61-year-old while threatening him.

They further ransacked the man’s home- which is located on the same premises as his store- and managed to flee the scene shortly after, in a waiting silver/grey Toyota Premio.

The matter was subsequently reported and an investigation is ongoing.